Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will post $130.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.95 million to $136.10 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $112.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $548.74 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,528,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.