PhoenixDAO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,238.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $470,045.77 and approximately $40,238.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

