Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,186. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

