Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,186. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
