Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.38. 3,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,074. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

