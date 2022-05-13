PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2,635.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.64% of PG&E worth $192,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth $51,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 471,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134,576. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

