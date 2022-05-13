Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 33,397,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.