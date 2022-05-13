Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,411,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,509,408. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

