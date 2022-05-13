Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,042 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 306,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 78,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 22,311,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,509,414. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

