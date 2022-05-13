PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

