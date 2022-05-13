Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 170.4% in April

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

PESI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,919. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.02. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

