Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 733,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,960. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $689.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 215.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

