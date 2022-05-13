PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.27. 161,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,568. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.