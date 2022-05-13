Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.