PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.
NYSE:PMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,424. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
