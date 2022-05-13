PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,424. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

