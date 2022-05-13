Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 10%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 213,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of £4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95.

Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

