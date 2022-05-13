Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 10%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 213,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £4.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95.
Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)
