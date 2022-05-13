Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

