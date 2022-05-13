Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.