Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 680,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,751,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

