Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Earnings Results

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 680,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,751,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.
In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.
About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
