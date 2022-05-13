Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,919. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.70.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

