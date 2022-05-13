PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of PDSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 645,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,544. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.34.
PDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.
About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
