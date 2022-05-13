PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,744,000 after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,072,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

