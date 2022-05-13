PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:PBF traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 122,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

