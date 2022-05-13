Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Trading Up 17.5%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 415,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,334,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

