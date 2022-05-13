PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0061

PayPie (PPP) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $501,333.39 and approximately $1,173.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPie has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

