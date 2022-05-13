Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Paychex by 20.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.69. 40,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,982. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

