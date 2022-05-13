Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. 19,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

