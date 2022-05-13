Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 2,853,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,380 shares of company stock worth $9,204,957. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,933,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 925,687 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

