Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 3,103 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 231,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.