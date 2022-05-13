Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $338,250.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PATK stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 231,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $92.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $950,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 91.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

