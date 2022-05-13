Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Parkland has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

