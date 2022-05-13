Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.88.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. Parkland has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.63.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.