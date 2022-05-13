Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

