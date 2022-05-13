Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 757.6% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,955. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

