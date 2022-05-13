Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.84. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 3,207 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

