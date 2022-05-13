Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FNA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

