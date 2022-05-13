Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $735,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

