Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
