Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

