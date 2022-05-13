Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

MMM stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

