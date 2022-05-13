Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.