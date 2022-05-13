Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $933,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

