Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $814,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

