Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $791,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.00. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

