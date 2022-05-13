Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 597.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN opened at $29.05 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

