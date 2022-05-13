Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,660 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.16 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

