Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

