Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 122,840 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 122,840 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Acuity Brands worth $94,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $165.91. 231,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,581. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.47 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

