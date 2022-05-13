Paradice Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,925 shares during the period. Luxfer makes up approximately 1.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.06% of Luxfer worth $43,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. 50,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.