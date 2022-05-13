Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,379,696 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,379,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,613,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBRT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,678. The stock has a market cap of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 131.32 and a quick ratio of 131.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.35%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

