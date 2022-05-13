Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,016 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 462.20%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.