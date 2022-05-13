Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $377.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.40 and a 200 day moving average of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.40 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.